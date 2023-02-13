China Now Accuses the U.S. of Flying High Altitude Balloons Over Its Airspace

A little over a week after the U.S. shot down a high altitude spy balloon from China, the Chinese government is now accusing the Americans of flying balloons in its airspace.

According to Reuters, China announced on Monday (February 13th) that U.S. altitude balloons have flying over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin shared details about the situation at a regular briefing in Beijing. “Since last year, the U.S.’s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments.”

However, Wenbin did not say if the balloons were from the U.S. military or if the balloons were used for espionage purposes. The U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson dismissed the accusation and stated, “Any claim that the U.S. government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC [People’s Republic of China] is false.”

Watson then claimed that it is China that has a high altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection. “It has [been] used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and over 40 countries across five continents,” Watson explained. She then added that the Chinese government has failed to provide any credible explanation for the intrusions as well.

U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby also said that the accusation made by China is untrue. “We are not flying balloons over China.”

Meanwhile, Kirby also said that the White House still did not know what three other flying objects down were. The Biden Administration is planning to release more details after capturing and analyzing the debris All three other flying objects over North America.

China Stated the Previous Balloon That the U.S. Shot Down Was a Civilian Research Craft

Reuters also reported that China has continuously stated that the balloon the U.S. shot down earlier this month was not a spy balloon. The Chinese government said it was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course into U.S. airspace. It also accuses the U.S. of overreacting to the incident.

AP News reports that in response to the three other objects shot down by the U.S., China’s Wenbin stated he has no information about the other objects. While continuing his accusation of the U.S. flying balloons in Chinese airspace, Wenbin noted that it is common for U.S. balloons to illegal enter the airspace of other countries.

Wenbin then advised the U.S. to first reflect on itself and change course. This is instead of smearing and instigating a confrontation. Watson stated that the response from China is just the country scrambling to do damage control. “It has repeatedly and wrongly claimed the surveillance balloon it sent over the United States was a weather balloon,” Watson said. “And to this day has failed to offer any credible explanations for its intrusion into our airspace and the airspace of others.”