Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by U.S. Military Over Atlantic Ocean: Report

Days after the U.S. discovered a Chinese spy balloon in Montana, the floating device has been shot down by the U.S. military over the Atlantic ocean.

According to ABC News, the Pentagon confirmed that the balloon was being used for surveillance, despite China’s previous claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder stated that while it was being used for surveillance, the balloon did not pose a physical or military threat.

A senior U.S. defense official stated the balloon was hit at approximately 2:39 p.m. by a single F-22 fighter jet. The aircraft fired a single AIM-9X air-to-air missile. “Fighter aircraft from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia fired a single missile into the balloon, causing it to crash into the ocean,” the official stated.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also confirmed that the balloon was taken down by a fighter aircraft. “U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace.”

Austin then said the balloon was being used in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental U.S. The device was brought down above U.S. territorial waters.

Once the Chinese spy balloon was detected earlier this week, military personnel reportedly performed extensive measures to protect the country. This meant securing sensitive information from foreign intelligence.

Here Is Why the Chinese Spy Balloon Wasn’t Shot Down on the Day It Was Discovered

Along with sharing details about the takedown of the Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. defense official spoke about the operation. This included why the U.S. decided to wait to take down the balloon.

The decision to not shoot the balloon over U.S. soil was made in order to protect those on the ground. The device also indicated it has intelligence value to the U.S. “The surveillance balloon’s overflight of U.S. territory was of intelligence value to us,” the defense official explained. They also said military personnel was able to study and scrutinize the balloon. President Biden confirmed that he did ask the Pentagon to shoot the balloon down when it was first discovered above U.S. airspace.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are currently searching for debris from the spy balloon off the Carolina coast. A military officer stated that vessels from both military branches are in the area. They are establishing a security perimeter and searching for pieces of the device. A Navy salvage vessel will be heading into the area within the next couple of days as well.

Along with shooting down the spy balloon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken decided to postpone a planned trip to China. He described the floating device as being a “clear violation” of U.S. sovereignty and international law.