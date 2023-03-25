Chocolate Factory Explosion Outside Philadelphia Leaves Two Dead, Nine Missing

At least two people were killed and nine are missing after a Pennsylvania chocolate factory exploded on Friday, according to officials.

The RM Palmer Company plant in the town of West Reading violently exploded just before 5 p.m., local officials said. An additional eight people received emergency medical attention as a result of the blast.

A Reading hospital spokesperson told NBC that one of the eight patients was transferred, two were in fair condition, and the rest had since been released.

Early evidence indicates a potential gas leak as the cause for the devastating explosion, which rocked the small town both literally and figuratively. Video posted on social media showed the explosion and the aftermath, including fireballs rising into the sky.

“I heard like a loud noise, like a roaring sound, then the house shook,” said local resident Liz Soto, who told local news reporter Chris O’Connell that she still hasn’t heard from a friend who works inside the factory. “She went to work, she’s confirmed to have gone to work, but we don’t know anything about her,” Soto said.

BREAKING: Massive #explosion at the RMPalmer Factory in West Redding. Our weather cameras caught the explosion. Almost at the scene to learn more from police. RMPalmer is a big chocolate candy maker, and makes a lot of Easter candy. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Jgpjbyt7fN — Eddie Kadhim Journalist (@KadhimWrites) March 24, 2023

“It’s pretty leveled, unfortunately. There’s not too much to be able to salvage from it,” Mayor and local firefighter Samantha Kaag told WPVI. “In the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward.”

Residents of neighboring buildings did not have to leave their homes. But West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag asked all local citizens to avoid the hazardous area.

The community, located about 60 miles from Philadelphia, does not need to worry about potential lingering hazards, according to officials. The candy maker, founded in 1948, employs around 850 people and specializes in novelties like Easter bunnies and other treats.