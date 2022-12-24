Christmas Eve 2022: What Stores Are Open?

Alright, Christmas procrastinators, we’re here to help you out. Whether you waited until the last possible second to get your shopping done or forgot a key ingredient to your holiday meal, you’ve still got a chance to grab what you need. We’ve got a list of what stores are still open on Christmas Eve.

You’ll probably have to fight some crowds and supplies might be running low. But, if you believe in Christmas miracles, maybe one of these stores will have exactly what you need for the perfect holiday celebration.

Here’s how we can help with your last-second needs.

Grocery Stores

Missing an ingredient for Christmas dinner? Try your luck at one of these grocery stores (follow the link for local hours)

Convenience Stores

Maybe you just need a quick item or two. Or perhaps you just need an additional stocking stuffer for Christmas Eve. Here are some convenience stores that have their doors unlocked (follow the links for local hours):

Casey’s

Cumberland Farms (all stores close at 10 p.m.)

CVS

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Wawa

Other Spots Open on Christmas Eve

If you still haven’t found that perfect gift and need some last-second help, you might be in luck. Here are some of the other major stores open on Christmas Eve this year (follow the links for local times):