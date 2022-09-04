Climber Arrested After Scaling Entire 1,000-Foot Skyscraper in London

A climber is in serious hot water after scaling a famous London skyscraper early Sunday. Bystanders captured the event, posting the dare-devil climb to social media early Sunday morning. The social media post went viral within minutes, showing a fearless climber making his way up the 1,000-foot tall building in the early morning hours.

Fearless Climber Lands In Hot Water After Scaling Famous London Skyscraper Sunday Morning

A climber scaled a famous 96-story London skyscraper known as The Shard early Sunday morning

Bystanders caught the incident on video, sharing on social media as rescuers watched from below

Authorities report three arrests in connection to the event

Further details are unavailable. However, one famous daredevil is believed to be the man on tape after he posted a pic of himself standing on the skyscraper

Three Are Taken Into Custody After A Climber Scales London’s Tallest Building

A climber was spotted – and recorded – scaling London’s Shard building Sunday morning. The famous building is 96 stories tall and is currently the tallest building in all of Western Europe standing at just over 1,000 feet.

A video of the dare-devil free climber soon hit social media websites depicting the climber scaling the skyscraper just after 5:30 a.m. near the London Bridge station. Rescuers and bystanders kept an eye on the climbing bandit from the ground as they continued to scale the famous London building.

Authorities Have Yet To Release The Names Of Those Facing Charges In Connection With The Incident

According to police reports, three arrests have been made in connection with the Sunday morning incident. Among these is a 21-year-old man arrested on “suspicion of trespass.”

However, London police have yet to release names related to the incident. In addition to the arrest of the climber, authorities also took two others into custody following the terrifying dare-devil move. The reason behind the arrests hasn’t been clarified by authorities just yet. According to a Metropolitan Police spokesman, these two other men have been arrested on “suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Police Haven’t Released Any Names But Social Media Posts Suggest One Culprit

London police haven’t released any names related to the arrests. However, one notorious 21-year-old free climber, Adam Lockwood posted a photo of himself on Facebook that suggest he may be the one. The photo features Lockwood as he stands atop the tower, overlooking London. Lockwood is well-known for dangerous stunts similar to this one. Stunts such as dangling from Milan’s 262-foot tall San Siro stadium, and climbing a 1,200-foot crane in Dubai. He made this climb after posing as a worker.