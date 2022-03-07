Since Russian troops charged into Ukraine in an aggressive take-over nearly two weeks ago, several international companies and brands have taken a stand. Pulling products and halting trading with Russia as the invasion continues. Among these international companies are tech giants such as Samsung; financial institutions like PayPal, Mastercard, and Visa; as well as some well-known brands such as Under Armor and Ikea. All of this is part of what has been dubbed the “Great Cancellation” of Vladimir Putin. However, Coca-Cola has yet to follow suit.

Key Points

Pressure increases urging the public to join in a boycott of Coca-Cola products as the company continues to operate inside Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine.

The Coca-Cola company remains silent amid calls to shut-down operations while Russian troops continue to occupy Ukraine.

The Russian Coca-Cola company claims that regular operation continues as normal amid the war-time events.

Some international companies remain steadfast in their stance. Instigating a call to boycott the products until action is taken to halt production and end trading with Russia. Among these companies is soft-drink giant, Coca-Cola. And, public outcry is urging the company to step up – and step out – of Russia, as troops continue to invade neighboring Ukraine.

Ukrainian Supermarket Chain Stops Selling Coca-Cola Products

Last week, the Ukrainian supermarket chain Novus announced it would stop selling Coca-Cola products. Among these products are a variety of soda flavors and other products including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Schweppes, and BonAqua mineral water. In a statement, the supermarket slammed the soft-drink giant for being “shameless.” This comes as the company claims Coca-Cola continues to “work for the invaders in full strength.”

“Our supermarket chain no longer cooperates with the Coca-Cola company, which continues to operate in the territory of the aggressor,” Novus announced in a recent statement. “We are abandoning all products belonging to the brand.”

Another supermarket chain, the Fozzy Group announced similar changes. The Fozzy group will be pulling all Coca-Cola products from shelves and halting all deliveries of the products in the future. “From today, we are removing all products from the shelves of Silpo, Fora, FOZZY Cash&Carry, Market super Thrash (Thrash) stores and stop all future deliveries,” the supermarket chain announced.

Still Operational Within Russian Borders

Coca-Cola owns more than 500 of the world’s most popular brands including Vitaminwater, Schweppes, and Fanta. Pressure for the company to halt business within Russia has grown over the last few weeks after the Russian news agency Tass reported that the international company continues to operate as usual within Russia.

According to reports, Coca-Cola has told the outlet that “all operational, production, and logistics facilities of Coca-Cola in Russia are working.”

Coca-Cola has reportedly taken the stance that they feel a duty to their employees. Even those based in Russia.

“We are fully responsible to partners, society, and thousands of our employees in Russia,” the company reports to the outlet. “Our top priority is the safety of our employees.”

The company receives about 21 percent of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine. According to reports, Coca-Cola has shut down all operations in Ukraine, sending the staff home. The company also reports that operations have been resumed in areas that are not directly impacted by the war. Coca-Cola also notes that the company is donating one million euros to the Red Cross operating in Ukraine.