Coca-Cola, McDonald’s Suspend Business in Russia After Increased Pressure

Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have suspended operations in Russia following increased pressure and public scrutiny to do so. This comes after the Russian invasion in Ukraine Both companies were notably not among the wave of companies that have opted to suspend their business in Russia.

Companies that have already done so include Visa, Mastercard and Netflix, and many more.

Starbucks and Pepsico will also stop opperating in Russia.

This is part of an ongoing effort to economically isolate the country.

The decision to suspend services comes right after a rough weekend and day in the stock Market yesterday: fast food goers were looking to boycott the company for inaction.

The companies are joining the ranks of other major international corporations like Starbucks and Pepsico in suspending their operations.

McDonald’s suspension comes with a particular bite. According to the New York Times, the opening of the first McDonald’s in Moscow in 1990 was a cultural milestone representing Russia’s integration with the rest of the world. Now, it’s shutting its doors once more in what the Times describes as a “stark example of how the war is pushing back the clock.”

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinsk explained the suspension of business in Russia in a statement that went out to Employees.

“We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia,” he wrote. “This includes salary continuation for all McDonald’s employees in Russia.”

The Move to Suspend Business Comes after a Boycott Caught some Steam over the Weekend

Right now, Mcdonald’s has a total of 847 Restaurants in the country. According to Fox Business, the company employed 62,000 people in Russia.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required. At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” Kempczinski continued “We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.”

The suspension of operations in Russia comes at a particularly notable time for the company, as a boycott against McDonald’s for its inaction caught steam on social media over the weekend.

Coca-Cola Released a Statement on Its Website

Coca Cola is also pulling back, writing on it’s website,

“The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia. Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve,” the statement reads