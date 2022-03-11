Colorado Police Department Donates Body Armor To Ukraine

The Colorado Springs Police Department hopes to help Ukraine’s troops by providing extra body armor and tactical equipment. In response to the latest events, the agency will donate excess and used equipment to aid in the war effort.

What We Know

Colorado Springs Police Department is donating used and excess equipment to Ukrainian troops

Colorado law enforcement agencies will be collecting donations until March 14

Body armor will help defend Ukrainian soldiers from Russian invasions

Earlier this week, Governor Jared Polis’ administration, Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) teamed up to put out the request for body armor. As a result, a CSPD representative confirmed that they are joining the effort.

“Colorado is doing everything we can to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and supplying body armor will help save lives of brave Ukrainians fighting to protect their freedom. We have surplus body armor sitting on shelves, and we know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” Polis said in a statement on Wednesday.

Consequently, Colorado Springs is just one of the many departments in the state providing these necessary supplies.

Police tend to use body armor made from a material called Kevlar which helps protect from the force and energy of bullets and shrapnel. Kevlar is a lightweight material that is five times stronger than steel fiber. By providing Kevlar or similar body armor to Ukraine, police hope to prevent the deaths of defending soldiers.

When Colorado law enforcement officials developed the plan to help Ukraine, DMVA Executive Director Laura Clellan was more than happy to join the effort.

“The Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is proud to participate in the state of Colorado’s efforts to help the people of Ukraine,” Clellan said.

How Police Agencies Can Donate Body Armor to Ukraine

Law enforcement personnel can donate equipment at the following locations through March 14 at 3 p.m.:

Denver Armory, 5275 Franklin St., Denver

Windsor Armory, 31725 Great Western Drive, Windsor

North Colorado Springs Armory, 9510 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs

Pueblo Armory, 1215 Acero Ave., Pueblo

Grand Junction Armory, 482 28 Road, Grand Junction

The Colorado Springs Police Department is only accepting donations from law enforcement agencies, not the general public. This is to ensure that all materials that go to Ukraine meet safety standards.

Meanwhile, those outside of law enforcement can donate funds and everyday supplies to nonprofits such as the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The U.S. State Department has set up a verified GoFundMe. The proceeds from this nonprofit benefit Ukrainian civilians affected by the war.

According to the organization’s official site, “All donations raised will be distributed to verified nonprofit organizations supporting vulnerable communities to obtain access to shelter, food, medical services, education, and psychosocial support, as well as other people impacted.”