Commodities Have All-Time Best Week on Record Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Commodities ended up having an all-time best week even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to get worse. Things like oil prices, wheat, and gold happened to set high marks in the market. Of course, there are a lot of fears about what might happen to these items going forward. What were the big moments for commodities to have their best week? We get some help figuring this out from FOX Business.

At A Glance

Commdoties across the board had an all-time week in their numbers.

Crude oil jumped $24.09 per barrel to $115.68, a record one-week gain.

Gold is a safe haven during times like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Gas prices rose 11 cents from Thursday to Friday in U.S. markets.

Commodities Had Their Best Week Being Affected by Russia-Ukraine Conflict

So, the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity index jumped 19.9 percent, which is its best weekly gain on record. That news comes from the Dow Jones Market Data Group. Commodities were rolling with their best week but it was due to the ongoing war with Russia invading Ukraine.

“The U.S. has put in strong sanctions,https://outsider.com/news/us-labor-secretary-says-domestic-drilling-isnt-being-considered-amid-russia-ukraine-conflict/ Europe has put in strong sanctions, and it affects world oil trade and also food,” World Bank President David Malpass said in an interview with FOX Business anchor Neil Cavuto. “The food trade, which is so important both Russia and Ukraine, were big providers of food.

“And now as banks stop working with Russia, then it changes the trade lines going on,” Malpass said. “China may be able to make up for some of that by day, buy some of the oil, some of the wheat from Russia. But in for the total world, it’s a huge supply shock that’s going on.”

U.S. Crude Oil Spikes Up Nearly $25 Per Barrel In Hitting Rcord Mark

U.S. crude jumped $24.09 per barrel, or 26.30 percent, to $115.68. That’s the largest one–week gain on record going back to April 1983. Crude is now at its highest level since September 2008. Brent crude rose $23.99 per barrel, or 25.49 percent, to $118.11 this week.

Gold rose $78.60 per troy ounce, or 4.17 percent, to $1,965.10 this week. It is at its highest level since September 2020. Gold is a safe haven during uncertainty.

Let’s look at gas prices as commodities had a record week. The national average hit $3.87, jumping 11 cents from Thursday to Friday. That is the largest single-day increase since record-keeping began in 2000, according to AAA.

Right now, gas is $1.08 higher than it was a year ago. Prices are inching closer to $4.00 per gallon, a level not seen since July 2008. What about wheat? Futures were trading above $11.45+ which is the highest since 2008, according to data from Trading Economics.