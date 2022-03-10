Congressional Committee Advocates for Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent Year-Round

Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes Daylight Saving Time, a day many Outsiders are divided on. While some people abhor losing a single blissful hour of sleep on a Sunday morning, many of us, this Outsider in particular, embraces the spring Daylight Saving Time. For those experiencing seasonal depression, cabin fever, or just winter time “blahs,” it means longer, sun-filled are ahead days. That said, if you’re anything like me, then you’ll be happy to know that a Congressional Committee has begun to advocate for making Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round.

What to Know:

Health experts urge Congress to keep Daylight Saving hours year-round.

Extended daylight hours present Americans with fewer safety risks.

Some state representatives express support in maintaining Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Seasonal Time Changes Present Physical and Mental health Risks

With Daylight Saving Time just days away, a congressional committee has converged to discuss the benefits and detriments of seasonal time changes. In opening the discussion, Rep. Jan Schakowsky stated, “Some argue when we spring forward, and lose an hour of sunlight in the morning, this impacts our health, school children commuting to school and even traffic safety.”

With that, the committee has begun discussing whether to change, or completely eliminate the seasonal time changes.

Steve P. Calandrillo, a professor at the University of Washington, detailed how safety risks decrease with increased hours of sunlight.

“Simply put, darkness kills,” he began. “And darkness in the evening is far deadlier than darkness in the morning.”

During the meet, he provided examples as to why Daylight Saving Time can save lives.

“The evening rush hour is twice as fatal as the morning for various reasons—far more people are on the road, more alcohol is in drivers’ bloodstream, people are hurrying home, and more children are enjoying outdoor, unsupervised play.”

Health professionals also claim seasonal time changes have been proven to increase strokes, heart attacks, and teen sleep deprivation.

Government Representatives Support Permanent Daylight Saving

During the committee meeting, some state and federal representatives expressed their clear support for keeping Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Florida Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis said, “While [seasonal time changes] may be easy for devices, it is not so much for our bodies…The toll on our bodies can be severe.”

Rep. Bilirakis further spotlighted American voters and their concerns about Daylight Saving Time.

“This is a topic I continue to hear about from my constituents,” he said. While the Florida representative appears fully supportive of the motion, Michigan’s Republican representative, Fred Upton, suggested allowing state governments to determine the level of permanence regarding Daylight Saving Time.

CBS News reports Upton, who previously led the House Energy Committee that once approved an expansion on Daylight Saving Time, believes the system “saves lives.” He pointed out that on child-centric holidays such as Halloween, it allows for more daylight on and near streets.