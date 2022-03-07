Congressional Staff Told to Work From Home as 1000-Vehicle People’s Convoy Approaches D.C.

Following Canada’s example, a 1000-vehicle Peoples’ Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C. in order to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. When the train of vehicles crossed into the capital city yesterday, plenty of traffic jams and delays filled the already cramped metro. In light of this, congressional staff on Capitol Hill were told to work from home.

Circling the beltway on I-495 in Maryland, the parade of semi-trucks and cars are making a statement on the 64 miles of highway. The group plans to send representatives to meet with members of Congress Tuesday. Their journey began after declaring that the coronavirus protocols are a “government overreach.”

Further, the parade of trucks set out to be an example to lawmakers and become what they call a “huge pain.” It appears the protesters are fulfilling that goal. Congressional staff Monday was told to work from home or get a hotel using funds allotted from taxpayers. This is only for workers who cannot get to the office using public transportation.

Peoples’ Convoy Leader Expresses ‘Hope’ for Solution

Workers opting to get a hotel room so they can easily make it to their office have to show proof that the Peoples’ Convoy would make it impossible for them to get to work otherwise.

Additionally, due to the protest, the Pentagon extended security and traffic control measures through Wednesday. This includes utilizing the National Guard at all traffic control points. It also means that they’ll post up on routes to the Capitol Building for the next couple of days.

Peoples’ Convoy leader Brian Brase, 37, says that he’s ‘hopeful that we will have successful dialogue with congressmen and women and senators’ and that the conversation will ‘help get what we’re looking for pushed through in a timely fashion.’

He and 19 other representatives from the convoy will meet with Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others to discuss their concerns.

The convoy will also meet up with the Convoy for America and American Freedom Convoy Monday evening. The 2000 vehicles will then continue to circle the beltway in demonstration.

Once the Peoples’ Convoy crossed into D.C. Sunday evening, House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor wrote to all Congressional workers. They urged them to either work from home or stay close to the Capitol.

“In general, living expenses and commuting expenses, including lodging expenses at a Member’s or employee’s regular duty station, are not reimbursable with official funds, except in extraordinary circumstances,’ Walker and Szpindor write in a letter, per the Daily Mail.

“Considering the current situation, the Committee on House Administration has determined that extraordinary circumstances exist to permit use of official funds to reimburse short-term lodging expenses in the Washington, D.C., area for certain Members and staff,’ they say.