Coors Light Takes ‘Cold as the Rockies’ to a New Level With Beer-Flavored Popsicles

Coors Light is jumping into the popsicle game. The Colorado based brewery announced on Tuesday that they were launching Coors-icles. Though the treat is nonahcolic, it promises to be beer flavored, Food & Wine reports.

Marcelo Pascoa is the vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands and weighed in on Coors-icles. Of course, he seemed to think they’re the perfect treat for the 2023 NCAA tournament. “Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” Pascoa said in a statement. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

How to nab some Coors Light ‘Coors-icles’

The exclusive Coors Light Coors-icles won’t only be available on tap, but also in the freezers of more than 800 bars across America – starting now and lasting until after the NCAA tournament is concluded.If opting to stay in and relax is your go-to, head over to the Coors Light online store for a six-pack of Coors-icles. Coors will be distributing a limited number of six-packs every weekday from today through March 24th at noon EST. The treats are non-alcoholic. However, you must still be 21 or over to buy them.

Missing out on the six-pack through your favorite store? No worries, you can still enter to win a selection of Coorsicles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles! On Friday April 4th, right after the NCAA Championship Game ends, 100 lucky winners will be chosen.

Coors drafted broadcaster Dick Vitale to promote the Coors-icles

Nothing screams March Madness quite like the eternally energetic broadcaster. Of course, now he’s starring in a new commercial for Coors-icles. “For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” Vitale said. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

What does the sports guru Dick Vitale have to say? He expects No. 1 seed Alabama to take home the championship title! USA Today’s analysts believe that a first-time national champion could be crowned in two weeks, with four teams being contenders: Alabama, Gonzaga, Houston or Purdue. Who will actually come out as victor? It might just be whoever is lucky enough to hide some Coors-icles in their freezer.

It remains unclear if Coors will reintroduce their beer-flavored popsicles for the summer months. Maybe the next time around, they can make it alcoholic. That way, they could be available for the hottest, most depressing days of baseball season. In the mean time, eat these responsibly.