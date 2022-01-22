‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Is Ready for NFL Playoff Action: ‘Go Titans’

You better believe that 1883 star Tim McGraw is watching his Tennessee Titans play in an NFL playoff game Saturday. He’s rooting hard for them.

McGraw, who plays James Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel along with his real-life wife Faith Hill, hit Twitter on Saturday afternoon. He sure as heck wasn’t sending out sweet nothings to the Cincinnati Bengals, whom the Titans and running back Derrick Henry are playing in Music City, U.S.A.

Let’s take a look and see what the 1883 star sent out to his fans and followers. If he wanted to get some people riled up, then McGraw is doing it by picking sides. It’s no secret that he has been a fan of the Titans for a long, long time.

As you can see in the picture above, Henry is returning to the field after being out since Week 8 of the NFL season. He’s been injured but made his presence felt in the second quarter when he scored a touchdown from just beyond the Bengals’ 5-yard line. An ensuing 2-point attempt with Henry getting the handoff from quarterback Ryan Tannehill fell short.

‘1883’ Lead Actor Is No Stranger To The Sports World With Ties To It Himself

Whoever wins this game will go and play either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

Should Tennessee win, then there’s no doubt that this 1883 star will be, once again, backing his Titans. McGraw is definitely no stranger to the sports world as he was a college athlete at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, La.

And, if you have followed McGraw’s life story, then you know his father was Tug McGraw, a World Series-winning relief pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Tim McGraw Reflects On How He, Taylor Sheridan Talked About Role

Interestingly, before Tim McGraw starred in 1883, show creator Taylor Sheridan wanted McGraw to do a cameo on Yellowstone. McGraw talked about this on the Official Yellowstone Podcast.

The country singer-actor said the first conversation was like this: “So, right of the bat, he’s like, ‘Hey, Tim! It’s Taylor, a big fan. Do you watch Yellowstone?'”

McGraw says that he was a huge fan. “And he [Sheridan] goes, ‘I want you to be on the show. Would you make a cameo on our show?'”

“Of course, right off the bat, my instinct is like, ‘Yeah, of course, I will,'” McGraw says. “But I don’t want to be some singing cowboy that comes to the Bunkhouse and gets taken to the train station at the end of the episode. Give me something cool to do and I’ll be glad to do it.”

Sheridan’s reply? “I have an idea, but give me a week.”