2022 ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood, Eric Church & More Announced in Second Round of Performers

The full list of performers for the 2022 ACM Awards is officially out. Take a look at the country icons that are gracing the stage.

Country fans, get ready. The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on March 7. That means we only have 12 days left to wait for one of country music’s biggest nights. The full lineup of performers is officially out for us to see. From Carrie Underwood to Jason Aldean, the show is stacked with incomparable talents.

Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini are performing “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” a new track off of Parton’s upcoming record. Both hosting and singing at the ceremony, fans are excited to see Miss Dolly sing a duet with Ballerini on the ACM Awards stage.

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing their hit song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Cowritten by both artists, the track on Pearce’s album Written in Stone, which is in the running for the Album of the Year award.

Chris Young is singing his song “Raised on Country,” a well as duetting with Mitchell Tenpenny on “At the End of a Bar.” Cohosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmy Allen are opening the show with two numbers as well.

Each performance is airing live, with the exception of Luke Bryan’s performance of “Up.” His segment will be the only one that is pre-taped. Check out the full list below and let us know what you think on our socials.

The Full List of Performers

Here is your 2022 ACM Awards lineup:

Breland, “Praise the Lord”

Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Chris Young, “Raised On Country”

Dolly Parton + Kelsea Ballerini, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans”

Eric Church

Gabby Barrett + Jimmie Allen (Two songs to open the show)

Jason Aldean

Jordan Davis + Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kane Brown, “Leave You Alone”

Luke Bryan, “Up” (pre-taped)

Maren Morris

Parmalee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden, “Just the Way”

Thomas Rhett

Walker Hayes

How To Watch The ACM Awards

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are streaming live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 7. According to Deadline, this marks the “first time a major awards show live-streamed exclusively on an SVOD platform.” Airing numerous networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS since 1972, this change is surprising to some viewers.

The decision to move to Amazon Prime Video is likely due to CBS’ focus on the CMT Music Awards. Some sources say that the network chose not to renew the ACM Awards because of this. Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios shares his excitement for the new deal in his press release.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music.”