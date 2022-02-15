2022 ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, and More Set to Perform

Get excited, country music fans! The 2022 ACM Awards will have an incredible lineup to kick off the event. This includes performances from Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, and more.

According to People, among the first round of performers at the 2022 ACM Awards are Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Paramlee, Brooke Eden, and Blanco Brown. All the musicians will take the stage at the 57th annual event. Which is streaming live from Las Vegas on March 7th.

The media outlet also reports that both Stapleton and Hayes each received five nominations from the ACM Awards. Pearce has four. Meanwhile, Rhett has two while Ballerini and Morris each have one. Rhett is notably an eight-time ACM Award winner and nominated for Male Artist and Album of the Year

During the big event, Pearce and McBryde will also join forces for the duet Never Wanted to be That Girl. Parmalee, Blanco Brown, and Brooke Eden are to perform Just the Way.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 ACM Awards. Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen as well as reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett are co-hosting. The event organizers will also be announcing performance details for Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton in the coming weeks.

Dolly Parton Recently Gushed About Hosting the 2022 ACM Awards

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton issued a statement about being the host of the 2022 ACM Awards. “I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Parton declared in a statement.

Also speaking about Dolly Parton’s hosting gig for the 2022 ACM Awards, Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, stated, “We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient. There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

MRC Live & Alternative is producing the 2022 ACM Awards. R.A. Clark is the executive producer for the upcoming event. The organizers have revealed that Parton has been nominated for 45 Academy of Country Music Awards, and honored with 13.