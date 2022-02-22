2022 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton Announces Performance With Special Guest

Surprise! Dolly Parton is performing at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards and she’s bringing a special guest up on stage with her. Can you guess who it is?

Earlier today, the country superstar shared an exciting announcement with her Twitter followers. In the tweet, there’s a soundless video that revealed the big news. And Parton is, in fact, performing a duet with someone y’all haven’t heard from in a while. Let’s take a look below.

Dolly Parton Revealed a Special ACM Announcement

On Monday (March 7), your ACM Awards host, Dolly Parton will give the audience a smashing performance of her newest single, Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.

In the caption of the tweet, Parton wrote, “I am excited to announce that I will be performing ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ with @KelseaBallerini at the @ACMawards this year! Stream it LIVE on Monday, March 7th to see the event at @AllegiantStadm only on @PrimeVideo. #ACMawards.”

That’s right, Outsiders! Country music star Kelsea Ballerini is joining the one and only Dolly Parton for a very special performance. Everyone is already flooding the comments with excitement because they know it’s going to be one for the books.

“That sounds great and it will be a great moment when you perform with Ms. Ballerini good luck with it and I hope it’s hugely successful for both of you,” one user commented on Parton’s post.

“This is so exciting, Dolly. I’m so excited for you. I absolutely adore you. And I’m so excited for your new album and book,” another fan said.

Country music fans can purchase tickets for the event here, or watch from the comfort of their own home on prime video. Get ready Outsiders, because the ACM Awards are quickly approaching!

The Country Superstar is Ready to Host the ACM Awards

Last night (February 21), the official ACM Awards Twitter page posted a snippet of Dolly Parton’s excitement. As you watch the video, you’ll see Parton explain how this is the biggest concert event of the year. And if you know anything about the “9 to 5” singer, you know she’ll never make something like this up.

In the tweet, Parton told the audience that she’s thrilled to be hosting this year’s ACM Awards. Now, folks can watch her host the event and perform a brand new song.

Watch the clip here: