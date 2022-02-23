2022 ACM Awards: Kelly Clarkson To Honor Dolly Parton in Tribute Performance

Alright, y’all. The 2022 ACM Awards are being put together and this Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton news has us excited, Outsiders!

No matter how you slice it, Clarkson is one of the most versatile and talented singers in the world. She proves that constantly with her Kellyoke segments on her talk show. So, the fact that the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will have Clarkson making a tribute performance to Dolly Parton… too perfect.

“I’m sure Dolly and I will have a lot to talk about when she’s a guest on the show in a few weeks,” Clarkson said. “I love her so much. We actually got to recut her song ‘9 to 5.’ It’s a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman.”

While fans will be able to hear the new version of the song, it was made for a reason. This new edition will be featured on Still Working 9 to 5, a documentary about Parton that is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival. That takes place on March 13. These 2022 ACM Awards are going to be a fun time.

Clarkson is the most recent addition to be announced for the show. Along with a long list of performers, there will be sets from Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, BRELAND, Chris Stapleton, and so many more. The entire list is more than a dozen artists and fans are going to be treated to some great performances. This year, the ACM Awards will be featured on Prime Video. March 7 at 8 PM EST, 7 PM CST.

Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton. 2022 ACM Awards. Yes, please.

2022 ACM Awards To Feature Dolly and a Special Guest

This isn’t the only Dolly-related piece of information that the 2022 ACM Awards has let out already. So don’t worry, the Queen of Country is going to be celebrated plenty. Parton is set to take the stage with Kelsea Ballerini. How about that for a duet?

Of course, Parton’s newest single, Big Dreams and Faded Dreams is making the way around radio stations. The singer is set to perform that song as well at the awards show. That performance will include Ballerini and should be something that fans are going to love. This has to be a huge moment for Ballerini and something that will be noted in her career for a long time to come. These special performances can last lifetimes.

So, the 2022 ACM Awards are setting up to be a lot of fun. Lots of Dolly and lots of country music to be celebrated throughout the night. So, make sure to tune in on Amazon Prime to catch all of the festivities.