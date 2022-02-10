2022 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed: Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton Lead the Way

Here are your nominees for the 2022 ACM Awards. Many of our Outsider favorites are in the running this year.

Grab your cowboy hats and that favorite pair of boots from your closet. The 2022 ACM Awards nominees have officially been announced! Both new artists and households names are being nominated this year, proving that the genre continues to grow and change.

Nomination Highlights

Miranda Lambert is receiving her 16th nomination for Female Artist of the Year. Sharing the record with Reba McEntire, she is also in the running for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are going head-to-head with Lambert for the Triple Crown Award as well. This consists of winning all three major categories in any given year: Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and New Female/Male artist of the year. With all three acts carrying two of these three under their belts, the odds of one of them earning this honor look good.

Chris Young has seven nominations this year and leads the pack. Three of these nominations are for his collaboration with Kane Brown on their single “Famous Friends.”

The 2022 ACM Awards marks Walker Hayes’s first year as a nominee. He is up for five awards this year, including New Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Fancy Like.” The song became a viral TikTok sensation and made Hayes an even bigger star last year.

The nomination list includes some fun surprises as well. Actor and director Blake Lively is nominated for producing and directing Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” While these are the first ACM Awards nods for the “Gossip Girl” star, Taylor Swift is receiving her 32nd nomination for Video of the Year. This is Swift’s first ACM nomination since 2018.

The @ACMawards is thinking about “I Bet You Think About Me” for Video of the Year! 😍🎬



Congrats Taylor, @ChrisStapleton, and @blakelively for the nomination! The #ACMawards air March 7 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/6MaevOs7mw — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 10, 2022

ACM Awards Nominees: Main Categories

Here are the nominations for some of the main categories of the 2022 ACM Awards. For a full list, visit their website.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church Luke Combs Miranda Lambert Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Maren Morris Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay LOCASH Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts Priscilla Block Lily Rose Caitlyn Smith Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR