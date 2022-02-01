CMT Music Awards Announce New Air Date After Grammy Bump

Less than two weeks after the 2022 CMT Music Awards was officially moved to April due to the Grammy’s date change, here is more information about where and when this year’s big country music event will be held.

Originally switched April 3rd, CBS and CMT announced that the 2022 CMT Music Awards will be moved to April 11th. The event is going to be broadcast live from 8 – 11 p.m. EST/delayed PT from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium as well as various locations in and around Nashville.

CBS and CMT further state this is the inaugural broadcast of the country music event on the CBS Television Network. The big event will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming at CBS, spoke about the 2022 CMT Music Awards.“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April. The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music. And we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this event to CBS. And maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers of the CMT Music Awards also celebrated the new details. “It’s official. Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11th. For the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever. Expect the most unforgettable CMT MUSIC AWARDS yet. Jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

CMT Will Host a Week-Long Special Programming & Events Prior to the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Along with the 2022 CMT Music Awards being moved to April, CMT has previously announced plans to hold week-long special programming and events prior to the country music event.

According to Billboard, CMT will kick off the 2022 country music event’s week with its first-ever Country Music Week. The week-long event will include special programs and events, as well as exclusive “director’s cut” airings of the CMT Music Awards. This will premiere later on CMT and other ViacomCBS platforms.

Meanwhile, there has yet to be any news of who will host the 2022 country music event. Performers have also not been announced.

The country music award described itself as country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show. The event was previously named Music City News Awards. But eventually changed to Viewer’s Choice Award. It was also called the TNN/Music City News Country Awards. It was officially named CMT Music Awards in 2005. But has kept its original format.

Carrie Underwood is claimed to be the most-award artist in the CMT Awards history. She has 23 wins. This includes nine wins in the video of the year category.