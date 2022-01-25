2022 iHeartCountry Music Festival Lineup: Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson & More Set to Perform

The 2022 iHeartCountry Music Festival lineup has dropped, and it’s full of huge country names. This year’s festival is going down on Saturday May 7th, and is being hosted once again in Austin, Texas. The lineup includes names like Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, and Scotty McCreery, to name a few.

Bobby Bones is hosting the event at the new Moody Center in Austin. This year marks the festival’s 9th anniversary.

“Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first-time.”

On the day of the event, iHeartCountry will broadcast the show live in their local markets, as well as on iHeartRadio’s website. iHeartCountry and their over 150 radio stations throughout the US draws in more than 110 million country listeners per month, just on the broadcast. This makes them America’s largest country broadcast group. With those numbers in mind, there’s no doubt that this year’s event will be a success.

Capital One Card Holders Can Get Special iHeartCountry Festival Access

The festival is presented by Capital One, meaning card holders will have access to special pre-sale tickets for the event. Capital One cardholders can buy presales beginning February 1st at 10am central time. The presale period will be open for a full 48 hours until February 3rd at 10am. During the presale, card holders also have access to an extra treat, if they wish. Purchasers will have the option to add a “Capital One Access Pass” to their ticket purchase. This pass will allow access to a special VIP cardholder event that will feature an intimate performance from Thomas Rhett, as well as complimentary food and drinks, and more. Supplies are limited, so the passes will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Information and pre-sale tickets can be found here.

The general onsale for the festival begins February 4th at 12pm central time via Ticketmaster.

Speaking of Thomas Rhett, the country star recently announced a 30-city summer tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. The “Bring The Bar To You” tour will kick off in New Hampshire on June 17th, visiting 30 cities throughout the US before it concludes on October 15th in Dayton, OH.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday at 10am local time. For HomeTeam members, early pre-sale tickets are available starting 10am Tuesday. You can find more information about tickets here.