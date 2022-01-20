Aaron Lewis Shows Remain Scheduled After Hospitalization for Multiple Health Issues

Good news! Aaron Lewis is feeling better!

Despite all of his recent health issues, he’s ready to get back on the stage.

Last week, Lewis was hospitalized due to major health conditions. He experienced a tremendous amount of pain this week. Yes, worse than breaking a bone. The doctors discovered Lewis had appendicitis, which is inflammation in the appendix. A few common symptoms include lower abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and little to no appetite. Unfortunately, this illness caused Aaron Lewis to cancel three of his shows this week.

A day ago, Aaron Lewis shared a recovery photo on his Instagram account. In the post’s caption, he explained the situation to his followers more clearly.

“Laying here recovering from having my appendix out. On top of that, I’ve had a kidney stone SLOWLY snaking it’s way through me for the last 4 days. After intense like-I’ve-never-experienced-pain, I successfully passed this kidney stone today. I figured I’d take time to post about the last week. After picking my boat up, freshly rigged by @hennessey_outdoor_electronics, pulling it home through the snow storm, I decided to hit my favorite lake with @byron_childers. After much bribing, begging and coercion, we convinced our friend Tim Little from @tacticalbassin to join us. The first day sucked. The second day, I caught my new personal best for the second time in a week! It was truly an honor to catch my new PB mid-instruction from one of my fishing gurus. I’m lucky to call him my friend. From Guyana to the middle of nowhere Tennessee, he just keeps delivering!”

Fans Send Thoughtful Words of Encouragement Aaron’s Way

It looks like the country star is doing much better in his recent post.

Fans continue to flood the comments with nothing but kind words. The consensus? They hope he continues to feel better and wish him a speedy recovery.

For example, one user said, “So glad you’re feeling better.”

Another fan said, “Prayers said for a speedy recovery.”

Not too long after those comments, a few fans comment on his fishing adventure. There’s something about being outside and getting to enjoy nature.

“Toads!! Fishing always turns a shitty day into a good one! Get well brother! Byron reppin’ Columbia well! #homie” they said.

Aaron Lewis Has a Lot in Store For 2022

It seems like there’s no time for a long recovery with Aaron Lewis’ busy schedule. He has shows in Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana this weekend. Then, the release of his new record, Frayed at Both Ends comes out the following weekend on January 28th, according to Taste of Country.

Additionally, the album will feature his hit songs, Am I the Only One and Country Boy. And these songs have done very well on the charts. So, are you ready to jam out to the album? Because we are!