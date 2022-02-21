Alan Jackson Marks President’s Day With Throwback Pics Meeting Past Presidents

Country singer Alan Jackson celebrated President’s Day by sharing some old snapshots with past presidents.

“Happy Presidents’ Day!” Jackson tweeted along with three photos with Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Interestingly, the height of the musician’s fame spanned both father and son’s presidencies as well as that of former President Bill Clinton.

This is far from the first time Jackson shared a fun throwback to Twitter. Earlier this week, he posted a throwback alongside fellow genre legends George Strait and Jimmy Buffett. Jackson has a close bond with both men, and he and Buffett share credit for one of the biggest hits of their careers.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” released to immense commercial success in 2003. The song tells the story of a weary man who’s just waiting until quitting time so he can let loose a little. While the song was written with Kenny Chesney in mind, Buffett and Jackson ultimately recorded the feel-good tune for the latter’s Greatest Hits album. The song remains Jackson’s highest-ranking hit, peaking at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hitting number one in the country genre.

As a result, Buffett and Jackson occasionally perform the hit side by side. The song’s popularity forever entwines the two. Not that they’d mind sharing a song that came in as the third-best country song of the decade on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart.

Alan Jackson Discusses Musical Philosophy Amid Health Struggles

With over thirty years of success under his belt, Jackson remains one of the best-selling musicians of all time. As a result, he more or less gets to do whatever he wants, musically speaking.

“I feel a little more freedom now because I’m not trying to worry about getting on the radio and fitting into their limitations,” Jackson once said. The country star has more than enough industry clout to focus on what he wants to do. However, he does have a new limitation.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson explained. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone. So I just feel very uncomfortable. It’s not going to kill me, but it’s related (to) muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

Additionally, Denise Jackson, his wife, weighed in on how they cope: “When I’m down, he lifts me up. When he’s down, I try to lift him up. The happy side of that is we’ve had a fairy-tale life.”

Even through his health struggles, Jackson has no intention of leaving his passion behind.

“I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back,” Jackson explained. “I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”

The musician also added: “I’ve always believed that the music is the most important thing. The songs. And I guess that’s what I’d like to (leave) if I had a legacy.”