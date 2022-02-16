Alan Jackson Remembers Sharing Stage With Jimmy Buffett, George Strait: ‘Dream Team’

Country star Alan Jackson shared a throwback of himself sharing the stage with fellow musicians Jimmy Buffett and George Strait.

“Dream team,” Jackson captioned the photo on Twitter. In the shot, Buffett plays guitar while the others flank him on either side, microphones in hand. Buffett and Jackson famously collaborated on the workday anthem “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

A staple of beach vacations and particularly rough shifts, the song first appeared on Jackson’s greatest hits album in 2003. The country hit peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September of that year, and it finished at #67 on the chart for the entire year. The song remains Jackson’s highest-ranking hit, and it was Buffett’s first top 40 song since the 1970s. Additionally, it scored the Country Music Award for Vocal Event of the Year–Buffett’s first award in his 30 years as a musician.

The two frequently play the song in concert both together and separately. It remains an iconic tune amongst country fans, being named #3 country song of its decade. Ironically, the song’s writers intended it for Kenny Chesney, but it fit the bill when Jackson wanted a song to perform with Buffett.

“I had the idea from a guy that I used to teach school with in Texas,” said lyricist Don Rollins. “He would want to get a beer in the early afternoon after class and he would always say, ‘Well, it’s five o’clock somewhere.’ I remembered that as being a good line… Alan was actually looking for something he could sing with Jimmy Buffett. They took it to Alan in March [2003], and he and Jimmy cut it. What a twist of fate.”

Alan Jackson Teams Up With Daughter Mattie

Jackson isn’t the only member of his family to enter the music industry. His oldest daughter, Mattie, also performs country songs. However, a dark twist of fate left her widowed at a young age, leading her music to take on a sadder meaning. Mattie and Jackson co-wrote the song , inspired by her struggles.

“It’s about a young woman losing her husband, and in the course of that song, she basically represents every urge I had to run away,” Mattie shared. “She doesn’t want to face the pain at all. She doesn’t want to be where they lost their life together. And she’s running and questioning God and being like, ‘Why aren’t you going to heal me?’

Writing the song with her father was cathartic. Mattie explained how the song teaches that “the only way you can truly begin to heal” is to “slow down and face your pain and quit racing away from it.”

As for writing with her father, Mattie said: “It was a really, really cool process and not something I really ever imagined I’d be doing with him. But it’s very special to me now.