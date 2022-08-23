Americana Association to Honor Chris Isaak, Don Williams, Indigo Girls & More With Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Americana Music Association announced its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees for the 21st Americana Honors & Awards show on Sept. 14. Honorees include the Fairfield Four (Legacy Award), Al Bell (Executive), Chris Isaak (Performance), Indigo Girls (Spirit of Americana Award), and Don Williams (President’s Award, posthumous).

This year’s recipients will be honored during a ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14. The Honors & Awards show serves as the centerpiece of AMERICANAFEST, which takes place Sept. 13-17 in Nashville.

“This year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees represent the diverse sounds that contribute to American roots music,” said Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association. “Our honorees have inspired this community individually and have collectively changed the landscape of the music industry.”

Tickets to the Americana Honors & Awards will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 24.

AMERICANAFEST at a Glance

AMERICANAFEST takes place Sept. 13-17 across multiple venues in Nashville

175+ roots/folk/Americana acts have been announced

Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium highlights the five-day festival

Festival passes are on sale now

Lineup & Tickets

The 22nd annual AMERICANAFEST features 175+ confirmed acts. Announced performers include American Aquarium, Taj Mahal, Asleep at the Wheel, James McMurtry, Jim Lauderdale, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Kelly Willis, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour, William Prince, Hayes Carll, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lori McKenna, 49 Winchester, Willi Carlisle, Joshua Hedley, Allison Moorer, Adia Victoria, and more.

In addition, Hayes Carll, William Prince, and Lainey Wilson will perform a songwriters round called “Songs of Yellowstone.” The trio will celebrate their songs featured on the hit TV show.

Once again, the highlight of the week is the Americana Honors & Awards show at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14. Brandi Carlile, Yola, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Allison Russell earned multiple nominations. In addition, Americana favorites Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Billy Strings, and The Mavericks scored nominations

AMERICANAFEST passes are now on sale to the public ($175). Of course, passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events. Conference + festival passes are also on sale ($399/$499). Moreover, the combination pass provides access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival, and all sanctioned special events.