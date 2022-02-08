Beatles’ Ringo Starr Announces New 2022 Tour: ‘I’ve Really Missed It’

Beatles fans rejoice! After a lengthy hiatus from touring, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr band are hitting the road once again this spring.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back performances in Rama, Ontario on May 27 and 28. Starr and Co. will then travel the eastern United States, performing nightly until their final show on June 26 in Clearwater, Florida. Details of the tour stops and dates can be found on Starr’s website.

The current iteration of the band includes all the regular members: Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart, as well as a returning Edgar Winter, who hasn’t performed with the crew since 2011.

Ringo Starr’s tour plans were derailed in both 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Because of this, the musician says he’s anxious to get back on the road.

In a statement available on his website, Ringo gushes about the upcoming shows. He says, “I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play. This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years – up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs – and I’ve really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”

‘Get Back’ Documentary Builds Excitement for Ringo Starr Tour

Ringo Starr couldn’t have chosen a more perfect time to kick off his return tour. The recent Beatles docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, has renewed fans’ interest and excitement toward the band and its remaining members, Starr and Paul McCartney.

The documentary contains plenty of behind-the-scenes clips, candid shots, and Beatles history, including over 60 hours of unseen Beatles footage. However, the crowning jewel of the series is the concert.

That’s right – the series includes The Beatles’ legendary final concert in its entirety. And if watching the rooftop concert on your living room TV isn’t enough for you, you’re in luck! The concert will be playing in IMAX theaters from February 11-13, so you can soak in every detail of The Fab Four’s final hoorah. If you catch a show, be sure not to miss a moment. In addition to the concert, an exclusive Q&A with director and producer Peter Jackson will be included in each showing.

If you’ve already seen The Beatles: Get Back, don’t worry, there’s plenty more fresh Beatles content to enjoy. Starr released two EPs last year, entitled Zoom In and Change the World. Give them a listen ahead of the upcoming Ringo Starr tour!