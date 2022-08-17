Blackberry Smoke Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘The Whippoorwill’ With Tour and New Music

Blackberry Smoke released their third album The Whippoorwill in August of 2012 through Southern Ground Records. It was the Georgia-based rockers’ first album to chart. It peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 8 on the publication’s Top Country Albums chart. The album represents a huge step forward for the band and set them up to be the country/Southern rock powerhouse they are today.

This month, The Whippoorwill turned 10 years old. To celebrate that milestone, Blackberry Smoke is embarking on a massive headlining tour to revisit their breakthrough album. The band took to Instagram yesterday to announce the tour. Along with a poster showing all of the upcoming dates, they shared a message with their fans and followers. “Brothers and sisters, it’s been 10 years since we released The Whippoorwill! There’s no better way to celebrate than with a tour.”

Blackberry Smoke added that the Whippoorwill 10-Year Anniversary Tour kicks off in October. Tickets and VIP packages for the show will be available this Friday, August 19thon the band’s website. They’re currently on the road with Jamey Johnson.

In a press release, Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr said, “It’s almost impossible to believe that The Whippoorwill is 10 years old. I think we are as proud of it today as we were the day it was released.” They’re so proud of the landmark album that they’ll be playing it in its entirety every night on the upcoming tour. It will be a unique chance for longtime fans to hear the BBS revisit some classic material a decade after its release. The band’s members have grown, changed, and honed their craft in the last ten years. As a result, it will be interesting to see them revive these classic tunes.

Blackberry Smoke to Release New Music

This tour is the perfect way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Whippoorwill. However, Blackberry smoke isn’t stopping there. The band is also dropping some never-before-released music for fans around the world. They’re giving us four demo versions of songs from their landmark album.

Yesterday, Blackberry Smoke released “Pretty Little Lie (Studio Demo)” on streaming services. Today, they dropped “One Horse Town (Studio Demo”. Tomorrow, we’ll get “Ain’t Got the Blues (Acoustic Home Demo)”. They’ll cap the week off with “Up the Road (Acoustic Home Demo)” on Friday.