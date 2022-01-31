Blake Shelton Brings Young Fan Who Needs Heart Transplant on Stage With Him

Blake Shelton was able to make a little boy’s dream come true.

During the country crooner’s concert at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, he made a big impression on a young child.

According to TMZ, the 6-year-old boy is named Wyatt McKee. Wyatt is waiting to receive a new heart and he made a poster in hopes that Shelton would see it during the show. And he did. Once Blake Shelton read the sign, he invited him on the stage and gave him a guitar pick. The child requested that he sing his favorite song, “God’s Country.”

“On his note here, let me read the first part,” he told the crowd. “It says, ‘Blake Shelton I’m your biggest smallest fan.” He noted that Wyatt was waiting on a heart transplant. Shelton told the audience, “If you think you’re having a bad day, this will put it in perspective.”

Furthermore, Wyatt’s mother Harley, told the outlet that her son was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. This is a condition where the left side of the heart does not grow. At only six, Wyatt has had 2 open-heart surgeries. She said that her son hoped that he would get a hello from Shelton and was surprised to get the recognition.

Watch the video of the sweet performance, below.

Gwen Stefani on Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the picture-perfect couple. The two met during Season 7 of NBC’s The Voice where the No Doubt frontwoman took the coaching spot of Shakira. Obviously, Shelton has been the only consistent and original coach left on the show. Surprisingly, she didn’t know who he was until she joined the show.

“I didn’t know Blake. I didn’t even know that he existed as a human, let alone an artist,” she told the Apple Music radio show, From Apple Music With Love.

Additionally, once she got to know him as a work colleague, she still didn’t see the sparks at first. It wasn’t until one of Stefani’s workers pointed out how good of a guy he was, that she took notice.

“One of my nannies was like ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ I was like, ‘He is? Really? Okay I can see that,’” Gwen shared. “And the more I watched the show, the more I could see ‘Wow, he’s funny, he’s tall.’ I started to get it.”

Finally, after dating and their wedding, they also worked together to create a country-pop hybrid of musical duets.

“I had this fantasy of writing a song with [him] or doing something,” she continued. “At that time of my life, I was really searching for my next music, what I would do. I was really trying to be inspired. The fact that I got to be on one of your songs, that you asked me to be on a song, was my fantasy. Dreams come true, guys. Christmas miracles happen to people!”