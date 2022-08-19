Blake Shelton To Fill in for Toby Keith at Veteran’s Day Concert Following Keith’s Cancer Diagnosis

Blake Shelton will head to Coachella Crossroads for a Veterans Day concert on November 11. The news comes after Toby Keith was forced to cancel his remaining 2022 tour dates in the wake of his cancer diagnosis. The performance is dubbed “A Salute to Our Heroes.” It’s the second annual concert event in the community that shares its name with the nation’s most famous music festival. It is held by the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. The venue is beside their Spotlight 29 Casino.

Blake Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, is from California. And when the “God’s Country” singer has performed in her home state this year, she’s typically shown up on stage with him. Maybe she’ll join him for the Veteran’s Day concert, too.

“We are very happy that Blake Shelton has agreed to headline A Salute to Our Heroes concert on Veterans Day,” Chairman of the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Darrell Mike said in a statement. “Blake’s longtime commitment to veterans is what made him an ideal choice to perform at this event honoring those who have served. The Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians plans to make this an annual celebration held at Coachella Crossroads.”

Proceeds from the concert will also benefit the American Legion, Independence Fund, Riverside and San Bernardino Deputy Sheriff Relief Funds and the CHP 11-99 Foundation. Tickets for the performance are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Blake Shelton Replaces Toby Keith at Veterans Day Concert

Toby Keith recently updated fans on how his cancer treatment is going.

“So far, so good,” Toby Keith wrote. “I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

He thanks his fans for their love and support, adding that he has “the best fans in the world.”

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton still has a few dates remaining on the road this year as he prepares to launch the 22nd season of The Voice. He’s at YQM Country Fest north of the border on August 27. Then, he returns to the States for a performance at the Washington State Fair on September 3. He will perform twice at the Grand Ole Opry on September 10. He already has a festival date lined up for the summer of 2023. That’s at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey on June 16. Check out all of Blake Shelton’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.

Blake Shelton returns as a coach on The Voice on September 19. The new season debuts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s the first time that Gwen Stefani will be coaching alongside him since the pair tied the knot. John Legend also returns as a coach, and this year, Camila Cabello makes her first appearance.