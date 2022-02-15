Blake Shelton Is ‘Luckiest Man Alive’ In Sweet Throwback Photo

Country star Blake Shelton is feeling all the butterflies this Valentine’s Day. In a loving tribute, the singer shares a wedding picture.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of music’s hottest couples. With their relationship blooming on NBC’s The Voice, fans feel like they have seen the pair find love in real-time. Now, Shelton is giving them a beautiful throwback photo of their wedding.

Posted on Instagram, the black and white image shows Stefani and Shelton at the altar. Surrounded by flowers, the picture is shot from behind the pair. Shelton takes the opportunity to wish his wife a Happy Valentine’s Day with the sweet throwback photo.

“I’m the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!” his caption reads.

Fans and friends are loving the image. The comments section is filled with heart emojis.

“Aweee. You both are so lucky to have found each other. True love & Happy Anywhere. Happy Valentine’s Day to you, your love, the boys, & families,” @cindy9183 writes.

“Hope you have many more, love you 2 love birds. God bless 🥰💕,” @rionnancy adds.

Shelton’s vodka brand, Smithworks Vodka, is getting in on the action: “Always happy to third wheel with y’all 😎.”

We hope that the happy couple is having a week (and lifetime) of love.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Sweet Relationship

America loves Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The couple has no problem expressing their affinity for one another. Sometimes, they express their feelings through song.

Shelton’s track “We Can Reach the Stars” is a special one. This is what the country star used as his wedding vows. In an interview with PEOPLE, he explains why the song is so meaningful to him.

“I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach the Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with [Stefani],” he says. “That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

Gwen Stefani says that she finally feels a sense of peace being with Shelton.

“It feels like that and it feels awesome so I just feel so lucky … My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”

All in all, the couple still feels like they are in their honeymoon phase.

“It was beyond what I thought it was going to be,” Stefani says.

Listen to Shelton’s wedding vows, i.e. his song “We Can Reach The Stars” below. Try not to tear up listening to the emotional country ballad.