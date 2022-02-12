Blake Shelton, Josh Abbott Band, and several other artists are performing at Troy Aikman‘s new music festival. That’s right, the former NFL quarterback is hosting the Oklahoma Country Music Festival this year.

Most folks remember Aikman from his 12 seasons in the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman grew up in Oklahoma, attending the Henryetta high school in 1984. After graduation, he went to Oklahoma University for two years then decided to transfer to UCLA for the rest of his college career. Straight out of college, the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the 1989 NFL draft.

Nowadays, when Aikman isn’t in the broadcasting booth calling NFL games, he’s been into two things: beer and country music. More about his beer endeavors later, but on the country music front, Aikman is going to host his very own hometown festival. Its official name is “Highway To Henryetta.” Let’s take a look at the festival’s details below.

Troy Aikman Announces the Highway To Henryetta Music Event

Firstly, the music festival is on Saturday, June 11 at Nichols Park. It takes place in Troy Aikman’s hometown of Henryetta, Oklahoma. And all proceeds from the festival will be going to educational and community initiatives in the area. The official Highway To Henryetta Instagram page recently announced the event. They have the lineup all ready to go with the possibility of adding more artists.

In the caption of the post, they wrote, “Now that’s a lineup: @troyaikman’s Highway to Henryetta featuring @blakeshelton, @joshabbottband, @wadebowen, @stoneylarue, George Dunham & the Bird Dogs, @mikaylalanemusic & more…”

Also, they attached the website where you can purchase tickets. They are on sale now and you can purchase them here.

Singer Mikayla Lane replied to the post with a ton of excitement. “I cant wait!!! Thank y’all for having me!” she exclaimed.

Troy Aikman’s New Beer

As previously mentioned, Aikman is foraying into the world of beer. His goal is to offer a beer for folks who are trying to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I’ve learned that I’m a better father, friend, and athlete when I am eating and drinking well. I know a lot of people feel the same way,” Aikman said, per Business Wire. “Being ‘healthy’ is a balance between physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. I use physical exercise to reduce my stress and support longevity, and practice good nutrition and clean eating to maintain my lifestyle. When it comes to grabbing a beer though, I found that my options were limited. If EIGHT hits the market and offers drinkers an option they don’t need to make excuses to enjoy, that will be a huge win.”

Read more about Troy Aikman’s EIGHT beer here.