Blake Shelton’s New Song ‘No Body’ Takes Fans Back to the ’90s

Blake Shelton is back with new music. “No Body” has a ’90s country vibe, and he’s bringing back his epic mullet to celebrate the track. It was penned by Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawson and Josh Kear. Check out the throwback video below.

The video takes place at a honky tonk complete with neon lights and line-dancing. Blake Shelton is fired up about putting new music out. It’s his first new music since a collaboration with Zac Brown Band earlier this summer titled “Out in the Middle.” It’s his first solo material since his 2021 album Body Language.

“I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” he said. “But this song, in particular, takes me back to the 90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

Like many of the biggest country hits of the ’90s, it relies on a pun. As he explains, it’s “no body.” Not “nobody.” And he’s hoping the pun alone guarantees repeat spins from fans trying to figure out what the lyrics mean. When he took the track to his producer, he knew that he wanted to lean into the ’90s sound. So he brought back the mullet he sported until around 2007.

“Wearing the mullet felt completely natural to me,” he told People. “Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there. Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah. This is why I ended up cutting my mullet off. Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

A Big Year for Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has a few more concert dates before the new season of The Voice premieres. He’s north of the border for a big festival on August 27. That’s YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, Canada. He’s back in the United States for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 3. Then he performs twice at the Grand Ole Opry ahead of the 22nd season of his television show. He returns to the stage of the show that made country music famous on September 10.

The Voice premieres on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s the first time that he’ll serve as a coach alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani, since they wed. Camila Cabello also makes her debut as a coach on the show. John Legend returns for his seventh season. Yesterday, Blake Shelton revealed a big name that he’s calling on to help his team during the Battle Round.

Blake Shelton fills in for Toby Keith on Veterans Day for “A Salute to Heroes” out in Coachella, Calif. And he already has a festival date lined up next summer. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.