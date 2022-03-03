Blake Shelton Opens Up About Example His Dad Set for Him, Discusses Being a Stepfather

Blake Shelton is diving in deeper about his personal life. The country star discussed being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three children, and he also opened up about the example his own dad set for him.

Firstly, the star made an appearance at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee. This year, it was located at the Omni Hotel in Nashville on February 23-25, 2022. At the seminar, Shelton revealed what it’s like being a father figure to his stepsons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Furthermore, Stefani had her three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The couple married each other on September 14, 2002 and ended their marriage on April 8, 2016. Unfortunately, Stefani filed for divorce in November of 2015 after learning about Rossdale’s affair with the nanny. But it looks like Stefani doesn’t regret this decision since she’s currently happy with Shelton. Now, let’s take a look at how Shelton is getting comfortable with the parenting life.

Blake Shelton Revealed More About His Role as a Stepfather

In the interview, Blake Shelton revealed several facts about the beginning of his relationship with Stefani. He mentioned that Stefani was concerned her children would negatively impact their future together. But luckily, that isn’t the case.

“I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,” Shelton said.

The country singer revealed some advice from his own father, Richard. According to ABC News, Richard is a stepfather to Shelton’s brother, Richie. It appears that these two have a lot in common, which makes it easier for Shelton to learn how to be a parent to his stepchildren.

“My dad, when he married my mom — my mom had a baby, my brother, Richie,” Shelton added. “And he took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-years-old and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Shelton’s parents divorced later on.

“The example that my dad set for me was that was not even a consideration,” Shelton mentioned. “‘You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this.’ I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Upon meeting each other on The Voice, the stars have been in love ever since. Shelton and Stefani got married last year in July (2021).

