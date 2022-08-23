Blake Shelton Posts Video Documenting His Mullet Evolution Over the Years

The mullet is back, and Blake Shelton is cashing in. The Voice coach dropped a new track this week titled “No Body.” The track was penned by Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear and Rodney Clawson. It’s a whole 90s vibe. As such, Blake Shelton decided to just…lean all the way into it. He’s bringing back his mullet for the music video which takes place at a honky tonk and is complemented with line-dancing and bright neon lights.

Blake Shelton rocked that mullet when he hit the country music scene in the early 2000s. When he made his name with “Austin,” he brought that magnificent mane with him. He got rid of it around 2007, and he conceded recently that it was mostly because the thing was just too hot. While he was recording the video for “No Body,” he was jolted with flashbacks of the hair sticking to his neck. It was a matter of practicality for Mr. Gwen Stefani, not because he’d gone “Hollywood” on us.

Now, he’s sharing a video of the evolution of his “Achy Breaky Hair.” Check it out in the post below.

“Iconic really,” the clip was captioned by “Team Blake Shelton.”

The montage begins with photos of Blake Shelton from the early days with the caption, “How it started.” It continues by adding, “vs. How it’s going” as “No Body” soundtracks the clip. It eases into footage from the brand new music video.

Morgan Wallen is kind of responsible for this Kentucky Waterfall revolution. The “Wasted on You” singer burst on the scene rocking an ape drape, and country music hasn’t turned back. Nashville loves hockey hair as much as the Predators these days.

Will Blake Shelton Keep the Hair?

Blake Shelton debuts the new season of The Voice on September 19. It airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s the first time that he and Stefani have reunited as coaches on the show since tying the knot. Will he bring the cut to the show?

Surely he’ll sport it long enough for the entertainment value. His co-hosts for the new season – John Legend, Camila Cabello and Stefani – can surely get a lot of miles out of making fun of his throwback ‘do.

Shelton returns to the Grand Ole Opry for two performances ahead of the new season. The shows are on September 10. Before that, he’s at YQM Country Fest in Canada on August 27. He also has a stop at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 3. He’s already looking toward 2023 with new festival dates. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.