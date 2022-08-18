Blake Shelton Reveals Country Music Superstar as His ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisor

When it comes to getting superstar talent, Blake Shelton knows how to do it. The country music star always has something up his sleeve on The Voice. In years past, he’s reached out to some great talent. However, this season his battle advisor is going to be none other than Jimmie Allen. This is going to give Shelton the ability to really work with his country/pop talent in ways that he hasn’t in the past.

The duo is going to be coaching the Team Blake artists in a hope to make one the winner of this season. Fans love these reveals. Getting to know who the battle advisor is is just one of those milestones along the way each season. Usually, the show likes to tease the decision for a while.

However, Blake Shelton said, “I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to [Team Blake].”

Check out the Instagram post below and see the announcement for yourself. These two artists look like they’re ready to have a lot of fun in these battles.

Team Blake is going to be strong this season. There’s no telling who else Shelton is planning on bringing along. That’s just going to be part of future reveals that are sure to keep fans interested and excited.

Season 22 is going to be filled with some big stars. So, it won’t just be Shelton with a great advisor. Judges this season include Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. After serving as an advisor herself in the past, Cabello is one of the judges now.

Country music will try to win once again on The Voice as Blake Shelton and Jimmie Allen form a formidable duo.

Blake Shelton Teased the Decision

Leading up to the Jimmie Allen reveal, Blake Shelton kept things under wraps. This is all part of how the show does things. You gotta tease the fans a little to get them coming back for more, right? In the build up to this moment, the singer-songwriter was coy with his hints.

“He’s known for rocking some pretty crazy outfits on stage,” Shelton said. He followed that up with, “This artist has collaborated with someone in our Voice’s family, family.” Then, he threw in the last hint – “Guys, this dude can bowl.”

If you know anything about Allen, then you know he’s quite a good bowler. He has competed in the United States Bowling Congress national championships before. It turns out, he’s a multi-talent star.

Blake Shelton has a good battle advisor. Will we see that make a major difference for Team Blake? It sure will be a lot of fun to see them work together, country music fans can bet on that. Another great season of The Voice.