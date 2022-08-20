Blake Shelton Says ‘The Voice,’ Music Take ‘Backseat’ to Gwen Stefani & Kids

Country star Blake Shelton and his pop star wife, Gwen Stefani, have been together since 2015, and tied the knot in July 2021. While both singers have busy careers as artists and judges on The Voice, Shelton’s priorities have shifted since marrying Stefani. During a recent interview, the “God’s Country” singer shared that his career now takes a backseat to Stefani and her children.

“Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” Blake Shelton recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job. But those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids, and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

The 46-year-old spoke with the outlet on Friday referencing Stefani, her three sons, and their life together. She shares Kingston (16), Zuma (13), and Apollo (8) with her ex-husband and Bush frontman, Gavin Rossdale. He also spoke about focusing on his family more aiding him in not feeling rushed artistically. Shelton shared that he’s been more creative with his work as well.

“I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it,” Blake Shelton said to ET. “And luckily the record label allows me to do that. They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ’90s country video. They’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God’s Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere.'”

Blake Shelton Shares Hilarious Thoughts About His Younger Self and Gwen Stefani

As Blake Shelton’s ET interview continued, he spoke further about his relationship with Stefani. When asked what his younger self would say about being married to the No Doubt lead singer, he shared an amusing answer.

“I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’ I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County,” Shelton hilariously said. “My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'”

The happy couple met each other while working on The Voice as judges and started dating in November 2015. Each had recently gone through a divorce as Stefani and Rossdale separated, and Shelton and country star Miranda Lambert parted ways. In 2018, while speaking on on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Shelton spoke candidly about the early days of their budding relationship.

“I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal. Because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives. We’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” Blake Shelton explained. “But now here we are, going on three years later. And every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us. It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level. That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it.”

On July 3, 2020, Stefani and Shelton got married on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, and the couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. Their honeymoon phase is clearly still intact.