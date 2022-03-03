Bonnie Raitt Stuns at the Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards Show

Blues singer Bonnie Raitt made an appearance at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards and fans can’t get enough. The Billboard Music Awards are given out by Billboard, a publication covering the music business. They’ve become a household name for their music popularity charts.

The event kicked off on Wednesday, March 2, at 8 PM EST in Hollywood, California. Grammy award-winner Ciara hosted the official ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park.

Bonnie Raitt made a name for herself during the 1970s after releasing a series of roots-inspired albums mixing elements of blues, rock, and country. Additionally, Raitt’s long list of collaborating artists includes Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, The Pointer Sisters, John Prine, and Leon Russell. In 1989 she made headlines with the release of her album, Nick of Time. Raitt’s next two albums including Luck of the Draw (1991) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994) reached critical acclaim, both achieving high sales in the multimillion-dollar category.

The 72-year-old entertainer holds a whopping ten Grammy Awards in addition to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Not to mention she comes in at number 50 in Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time,” which is no small feat.

With such an impressive career in the music industry, it makes sense that Billboard would recognize Bonnie Raitt for her incredible contributions to the music community.

Bonnie Raitt appears timeless walking the red carpet

Prior to receiving the Icon Award recognizing her for her exceptional career spanning four decades, Raitt took her time strolling down the red carpet. She appeared timeless in an all-black outfit featuring simple slacks coupled with a fitted top and blazer with heart designs.

Raitt didn’t hide her excitement about attending the event. She took to Instagram to encourage her fans to tune in to the award show.

“Hi, it’s Bonnie,” she said. “I’m so honored that Billboard chose me to receive their Icon Award at this year’s Women In Music event,” she continued. She made sure to bring attention to how many great women would be celebrated during the “live stream event.”

For the first time in the history of Billboard Music Awards, the event organizers decided to make tickets to the show available to the public.

In addition to Bonnie Raitt receiving the Icon Award, several other notable artists were recognized as well. This includes Gabby Barrett – Rising Star Award; Phoebe Bridgers – Trailblazer Award; Doja Cat – Powerhouse Award; H.E.R. – Impact Award; Karol G – Rule Breaker Award; Saweetie – Game Changer Award; and Summer Walker – Chartbreaker Award.

The biggest award of the evening went to Olivia Rodrigo naming her the 2022 Woman Of The Year. The prestigious honor recognizes “women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field,” according to the magazine.

As of this year, Taylor Swift holds the record for receiving the most awards at the event. The talented young singer holds three trophies. Two for Woman Of The Year, and one for Woman Of The Decade.