Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.

The cuts he delivered during his time were “Mud on the Tires,” “Whiskey Lullaby” and “Alcohol.” There was no Alison Krauss on hand for the middle duet, so Paisley invited Caylee Hammack back on stage to join him for the tune. Check out the video from the performance below.

Caylee Hammack joined Brad Paisley to sing Alison Krauss’s part in “Whiskey Lullaby.” pic.twitter.com/OPbKjyhh22 — Blake Ells (@blakeells) August 24, 2022

The duet with Hammack was the most unique collaboration of the night. There was a real missed connection by John Osborne from Brothers Osborne not joining Brad Paisley in some capacity to shred. But the evening’s schedule was pretty tight, and those guys could have easily gotten carried away.

In addition to Brad Paisley, the bill featured performances from Darius Rucker, Sara Evans, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Hailey Whitters and Travis Denning. Denning is on the road with Dierks Bentley for much of 2022. That includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday. Check out those dates on Bentley’s website. Denning offered up his hit “Buy a Girl a Drink” among other tunes.

ACM Party for a Cause is the “pre-party” for ACM Honors which takes place on Tuesday evening at Ryman Auditorium. The event will celebrate milestones and accomplishments from Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain among others. It airs on FOX on September 13.

New Music from Brad Paisley on the Way?

Brad Paisley has been a bit quiet since 2017’s Love and War. That one featured some massive collaborations, including Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, Bill Anderson and even a couple with Timbaland. Is the “Freedom Was a Highway” singer cooking up something new?

There’s reason to think maybe he’s working on something with Post Malone. Posty is hinting a lot at his love of country music. He even covered Paisley himself at a fundraising event held by Matthew McConaughey. He did a version of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” at the event. Posty and Brad Paisley also regularly chat it up on social media. And they share a lot of love for each other. Paisley teamed up with Timbaland, and he’s done it with LL Cool J, too. The pairing makes perfect sense, and it may be Posty’s path to finally crossing over into the genre that he loves.

Brad Paisley has a handful of North American dates remaining this year, then he’s off to Australia for a run of dates. Check out his schedule at his website.