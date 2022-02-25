Brad Paisley Remembers Stopping Vegas Show to Have Fan Buy Him a Beer

Country star Brad Paisley typically plays huge arenas with all the fancy lights, bells, and whistles you could imagine. However, for a few upcoming performances in Vegas next month, the singer is bringing it back to the basics. Paisley will play the Encore Theater on March 11th and 12th for his “Acoustic Storyteller” show. In an interview with People, the singer recalled how last time he played a small stripped-down show, he got the pleasure of interacting with fans more directly.

For the Acoustic Storyteller stage setup, it’s just Paisley with his guitar and a stool. He debuted the intimate show in a theater for two nights last year, and says they were “the most special shows I’ve done in at least a decade.” He was also sure to point out though, that these shows are a rare occurrence. It’s the scarcity of these performances that make that much more memorable and special.

“I think that’s something that you can’t see otherwise,” Paisley says. “Usually, we’re touring everywhere, and people go see me play with my band. What’s the difference, you know? This is the something that’s kind of a real special thing because I really interact with the audience.”

Fan interaction is something that the star definitely indulges in with these smaller shows. A few songs into one of his intimate performances last year, he interrupted himself when he saw a fan walking down the aisle with snacks from the concession stand. He stopped mid-song to ask her what she picked up to munch on.

Sure enough, a few minutes later the fan’s husband came back with a beer and set it on the stage for Paisley.

“It was hysterical because it’s so easy to do,” Paisley said of interacting with his fans in that smaller setting.

While a free beer is certainly a perk of an intimate audience, the singer also dealt with one heckler who was adamant Paisley play one of his deep cuts. The audience member yelled out “Toothbrush!” referring to an older track that the star didn’t remember the words to.

“I was like, ‘Look, sir, if you wanna contact the front desk, they’ll get you a toothbrush. But this is not the time or place to tell us what you forgot to pack,'” Paisley says. “He’s like, ‘No, I want you to sing it.’ It’s like, ‘Well, I don’t remember that. I don’t even remember ever doing it.’ And, he is like, ‘Please.'”

Paisley pulled the lyrics up on his cell phone and asked his guitar tech to hold it up for him to read while he played.

“I did the whole song that way,” Paisley says. “Those are the moments that make it special. You can’t hear anybody say something like that in an arena concert.”