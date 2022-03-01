Brad Paisley Wants to Perform ‘First Dance’ Show for 5-Millionth Couple Married in Vegas

Brad Paisley is wanting to give one special married couple “a first dance” in Las Vegas. Here’s everything we know about it.

Brad Paisley is a giving guy. The country singer is always doing good deeds for people and causes that he believes in. Now, Paisley is on the hunt for the 5 millionth couple to get hitched in Las Vegas.

In his latest Instagram post, Paisley is sharing a picture of the married lovebirds. He says that if he finds them, he will give the couple a first dance at one of his shows.

“I heard Mayra and Luis were the 5 millionth couple to get married in Las Vegas…quite the wedding attire, Luis…y’all help me find them…I wanna bring them to a show and give them a first dance,” he writes.

Fans and companies are cheering Paisley on in his pursuit of the couple. They are also wishing the couple congratulations. “That is so cool! I hope u find them! Congratulations to the happy couple,” one fan says. “If i lie and say it was me can you give me and my husband a first dance 😍 😂 we never miss seeing you at the sa rodeo,” another jokes.

Brad Paisley Talks About a John Denver Classic

Brad Paisley keeps one country song close to his heart. The track is “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. As one of the first songs he learned on guitar, Paisley appreciates the deeper themes of homesickness that Denver writes about.

He shares his passion for the track in an interview with CBS. “It’s the rare song that isn’t just singing about something, it’s causing it,” he begins. “I think once you move away, the song takes on way more just character and depth. You hear that on the radio and you’re not in West Virginia, like, you hear that in your car and it comes on, and when you hear that iconic acoustic guitar part – ‘driving down the road I get a feeling that I should have been home yesterday.’”

Brad Paisley surely is not the only one who feels connected to Denver’s words. With diction so simple, one can’t help but reflect on what Denver is truly trying to say:

Almost Heaven, West Virginia

Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River

Life is old there, older than the trees

Younger than the mountains, growing like a breeze

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads