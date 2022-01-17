Brooks & Dunn were the latest country stars to pay tribute to broadcast icon Ralph Emery.

The men recently contributed a picture of themselves talking with Emery in an Instagram post. They captioned the photo, “no words for what this man did for country music, no words.”

The country music disc jockey and television host died on Saturday at age 88.

The duo posed with Emery for a photo of country music stars just three years ago. Reba McEntire sat between the country duo and Emery during a photo for the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ralph Emery: A Longtime Country Music Staple

The late radio and TV broadcaster spent 60 years among country music, stars, and media. Over the years, many called the man “the Johnny Carson of Country Music” and “the Dick Clark of country music.”

Many fans knew Emery from his time as host of Nashville Now. On Saturday morning, the man’s family said he died “peacefully” at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said Emery’s “impact” on country music’s growth over the years is “incalculable.”

Young recalled Emery’s knack for getting fans to know the musicians beyond their songs. The CEO called the broadcaster more than “a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer.” Young finished his thoughts by saying Emery “believed in music and the people who make it.”

Brooks & Dunn Finish Las Vegas Series With Reba

Last month, the duo finished up their Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire.

According to Las Vegas Magazine, the trio ended their six-and-a-half-year concert collaboration as the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas history. They started that series together in June 2015.

The magazine said Brooks and Dunn started touring with Reba on her “It’s Your Call Tour” in 1993. The duo found success in 1991 with songs like “Brand New Man” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Two years later, they were hot again with their second album, “Hard Workin’ Man,” The men also got a Grammy Award off that famous track.

The duo recently performed in Nashville’s “New Year’s Eve Live” event.

Brooks & Dunn Wrapped 2021 With Comeback Tour

The men cobbled together a number of their songs with other country stars. Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, and Brett Young appeared on the duo’s “Reboot” album.

Soon after, the men put together a “Reboot” tour with notable guests like Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane.

After splitting back in 2015, the duo reunited to do more shows a couple of years ago.

“We’re really excited to do it again,” Ronnie Dunn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in September. “We didn’t know we’d be having this much fun with it already, even before getting out in front of people. We’re super excited. It’s fun being on stage and playing stuff we’d written and been a part of over the years.