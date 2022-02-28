Brooks & Dunn Announce REBOOT 2022 TOUR With Jon Pardi, Riley Green and More

2022 is going to be full of live shows and tours. Brooks & Dunn just announced their REBOOT 2022 TOUR.

No duo has ever done what they have done in terms of record sales. Brooks & Dunn are everything that is good and pure about 1990s country music. Still going strong on the road, the duo is going to bring a few friends along for the ride. Who wouldn’t want to be on that tour? In a press release, the group gave all the details.

Things kick off in Evansville, Indiana on Cinco de Mayo, May 5th. They will travel the country and try to make some stops at venues and cities that haven’t seen B&D in a long time. This seems to be all about coming back around and “rebooting” business as usual out on the road.

There are going to be a bunch of great artists along for the ride. Those include Gbaby Barrett, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Jordan Davis, and somehow even more than that. So, if you want to catch some other great artists, there will be chances to double up here. Dates are going to include Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee to start, and then it is off to the midwest. The tour will spend a lot of time in the south and the midwest throughout.

Dates run all the way through the end of June. So, be ready to catch Brooks & Dunn perform many of their 20 No. 1 hits on the road. There isn’t much you can say about the two that hasn’t been said hundreds and thousands of times. Two Grammy awards, tons of ACM, CMA honors, a huge catalog full of features, singles, and some great deep cuts.

Brooks & Dunn Celebrate 30 Years of Hits with Tour

The 2022 REBOOT TOUR coincides with the 30th anniversary since Neon Moon was released and on the fast track for No.1 on the charts. There have been some great moments in recent days related to the band. Kelly Clarkson covered Boot Scootin’ Boogie on her talk show. Kix and Ronnie are pretty excited.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” Brooks said. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to… damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” Dunn added. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterward, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Brooks & Dunn said it’s a party, y’all. And we’re all invited. So make sure to get tickets you won’t want to miss this.