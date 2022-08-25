Carly Pearce Hints at Upcoming Show To Benefit Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

Last month, Kentucky experienced historic flooding. The rising waters swept away everything in their path. Entire towns lay in ruin and more than 30 people lost their lives in the deluge. Since then, state and federal agencies have been working hard on recovery efforts. Additionally, many grassroots organizations are raising money in hopes of rebuilding. We’ve also seen famous Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers out there helping. Recently, Carly Pearce hinted that she has a benefit show in the works.

Carly Pearce grew up in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Her grandparents grew up in the Hazard area. Pearce moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee at the age of 16 to pursue her country music career. However, her roots in the Bluegrass State run deep. So, it makes sense that she would want to help those affected by the floods.

Carly Pearce on Kentucky Floods

The Associated Press had a brief chat with Carly Pearce at the ACM Honors. During the short conversation, they asked her about the flooding in Kentucky. “Oh my goodness,” Pearce said, “it’s so devastating. My grandparents, they grew up in that area, in the Hazard area.”

Carly Pearce says the flooding in Kentucky has been "devastating." Her grandparents grew up in Hazard, Kentucky, an area impacted by the disaster. pic.twitter.com/QfJTZqEIQA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 25, 2022

Carly Pearce went on to say that she has been doing what she can to help those back home. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. I’ve been working with the Red Cross to do my part as well. I’m sure we will all do a show for them soon.”

Then, the interviewer brought up the fact that Chris Stapleton has been in Kentucky helping out. Carly Pearce said, “I saw that. You know what? When you’re a true Kentuckian, you bleed that blue. I was like ‘He knows Kentucky like I do.’” Then, Pearce flashed the tattoo of the outline of the state that adorns her right wrist.

Kentucky Musicians Pitch in to Help Out

Carly Pearce isn’t the only famous Kentuckian who wants to help out after the flooding. Both Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton have been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky getting their hands dirty.

Stapleton talked about what he saw when he was there. “It was complete and utter devastation,” he said. “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. It’s just heartbreaking, people’s homes washed off the foundations, miles down the road. They have nothing.”

Stapleton also commented on what he thinks it will take to rebuild and recover. “It’s going to take a lot. A lot more than any one individual can do, it’s going to take a lot of hands, it’s going to take a lot of people. There are people on the ground that have been there a lot longer than I was… It’s going to take a lot.”