On Friday (January 21st), country music superstar Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account to share a touching tribute to her son, Jake, who is turning three years old.

“My sweet baby is 3. Where do the years go???” Carrie Underwood asked in the post. She also revealed that Jake and some kiddos enjoyed time at the extreme airpark, Defy Nashville, and ate a Paw Patrol-themed cake. “Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good!!!”

Carrie Underwood has two sons with her husband and former NHL player, Mike Fisher. Her oldest son, Isaiah actually helped her sing Little Drummer Boy for her Christmas album My Gift. During a 2020 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Underwood opened up about how her son reacted to making his son debut.

“I had no idea what was going to happen,” Carrie Underwood declared. “He’s never been in that kind of situation before. I don’t think he’s even been in the studio with me before. I don’t know if he knows what I do at all and I just thought I could hear his voice on it in my head when I was singing it. And I thought I’d just ask him and see if he might want to.”

Carrie Underwood went on to praise Isaiah for his performance on the album. “I think he’s just so proud of himself. He went to school and he’s like, ‘Hey, my song’s out! Anna hear my song?’ And they were listening to it in his class.”

Carrie Underwood Opened Up About Performing With Her Son Isaiah

While chatting with People in 2020 about performing with Isaiah on her My Gift Christmas album, Carrie Underwood stated that she had fun while recording with him. “When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next. Things like that. I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together then listening to myself with him. I was laughing. And I was crying. It was just very overwhelming in a good way. It’s just very emotional.”

Carrie Underwood also spoke about how the Christmas album was a welcome distraction from all the chaos of 2020. “It was such a stressful, hard year and nobody knew where it was headed the majority of the time. It was nice to be able to go in and have this to look forward to.”

Carrie Underwood then said although it was a rough year, she was thankful to be able to spend more time with her family. “I tried my best to start every mourning just being thankful. We’re all healthy right now. And we have each other. And I got to just stay in one place. Which hasn’t happened in a long time.”