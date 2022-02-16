carrie-underwood-celebrates-relationship-with-stunning-throwback

In honor of V-Day, Carrie Underwood is celebrating her husband Mike Fisher with the sweetest throwback photo. The country star met her man in 2008 on a blind date, which was arranged by her bassist, Mark Childers. At the time, Fisher was a hockey player for the Ottawa Senators.

Looking happy and fresh-faced, the couple is smiling at the camera in this cute picture. The pair looks as close as can be, and Mike’s hand is hugging Underwood’s shoulder.

“Throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine’s Day this year. Love you, babe!” Underwood writes.

Fans are enjoying this blast from the past. Some feel nostalgic for the early 2000s, when fashion trends were a bit different than today’s popular styles.

“Omg those mini vest had a hold on us 😂,” one fan writes.

“Feels like yesterday! Love you two! ❤️” another says.

The couple has been together ever since meeting on that fated blind date. Fisher asked the country star to marry him in 2009, and they officially tied the knot in 2010. After years of making a long distance relationship work, Fisher decided to move teams, becoming a player for the Nashville Predators. Playing hockey until 2018, he is embracing his life as a husband and father.

Carrie Underwood on Motherhood

Carris Underwood is the mother to two sons, Jacob Bryan and Isaiah Michael. After a rough period of having multiple miscarriages, Underwood was unsure if she would ever have children of her own.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” she shares with Women’s Health. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

Finally, she was able to give birth to her two boys. This makes it so much more difficult to tour the world without her family. The country star says that the coronavirus pandemic helped her appreciate her life at home so much more.

“I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots boy not being on stage for a minute,” she says. “I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

In an interview with the Today Show in September 2020, she says that watching them grow is a true blessing.

“It’s been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow, especially Jake, who is … 18 months old. It is a critical time in his life, and I’m never going to get it back. We’re trying to enjoy it.”