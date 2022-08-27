Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘New Skill’ She Learned on ‘Fun Girls’ Day’

Carrie Underwood is about to be really busy. So she’s taking the time she has to spend time with friends. The “Ghost Story” singer picked up a new skill in the meantime. Check out the photos she shared below.

“What a fun girls’ day! We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva ! Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped and laughs were abundant as we tried something new! Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can’t wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!” she captioned the post.

Carrie Underwood loves gardening. In a post earlier this year, she shared more about her passion for her hobby.

“My garden is one of my happy places…when I’m getting my hands dirty it’s my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my garden to yours,” she posted.

She’s done for the summer. Carrie Underwood released Denim & Rhinestones earlier this summer, and she’s been busy ever since. She joined Guns N’ Roses on stage in the United Kingdom while there promoting the new album. More recently, she returned to the Grand Ole Opry to honor Barbara Mandrell on the 50th anniversary of the singer’s induction into the show that made country music famous. Even when she’s taking time to herself, she can’t help but grab headlines. She visited Dollywood this summer and she was easily spotted. And she hopped on stage with a bar cover band and belted out a Tom Petty classic near at a restaurant near her home in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era is Nigh

It’s great that Carrie Underwood is enjoying some time off, because things are about to get really busy for the superstar. Her “Denim & Rhinestones” Tour kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The trek keeps her busy until April of 2023, though she does take a break through the holidays. She plays most every major city in America, and she hits a lot of legendary venues. She’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 20 and she’s at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 21. She hits everywhere from Los Angeles, Calif. to Boston, Mass. to New Orleans, La. along the way. She’s also in Dallas, Indianapolis and Salt Lake City. If you want to see her on this run, she’s going to find you.

She’ll have great company, as Jimmie Allen provides support throughout the tour. There’s a big homecoming date at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. The whole thing wraps up in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.