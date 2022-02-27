Chase Rice Finds His Twin in Uncanny Photo

Over the weekend, country singer and songwriter Chase Rice took to his social media accounts to share a snapshot of him with his “twin.”

“We might be brothers,” Chase Rice declared in the post, which featured a snapshot of him and basically the country singer’s doppelgänger on a bus. The snapshot comes just a week after Chase Rice took to his Instagram to announce he has been working on his new record. “Gonna be the most real album I’ve ever done. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

Chase Rice’s new album plans are also less than a year after the country singer and songwriter released his fifth studio album, The Album. The album was notably released in May 2021. It features the lead single Lonely if You Are, as well as Drinkin’ Beer, Talkin’ God. Amen.

Chase Rice Opens Up About How He Got Into Country Music to Begin With

During a 2019 interview with Taylor Magazine, Chase Rice revealed more details about how he got into country music, to begin with. “Well, I grew up listening to Garth Brooks,” Rice recalled. “But I got into playing music in a weird way. I didn’t start playing the guitar until I was 21. One of my college roommates had a guitar. So I learnt on his. Then bought a cheap one for $300 or something. I just liked it and was doing it for fun. Then someone said, ‘You should be a country music singer. You have a cool voice.’”

Chase Rice then stated that a year later when he was 22, his father passed away. He wrote a song about that experience. But it was just for him. “Then I took a trip down to the University of Georgia with a friend and wrote a song about that too. From there, I just started to write songs about everything that was happening in my life. That was around ten years ago. And now I’m playing the O2 in London. It’s pretty crazy!”

Chase Rice then admitted that he actually didn’t mean to move to Nashville. “I know Brian from Florida George Line and went down there to visit him for the weekend. He had a spare room in his house. So I moved in and started writing songs.”

Besides being a country singer and songwriter, Chase Rice shared that he was “probably” a contractor. “I did the Survivor thing. But I didn’t like reality TV so I didn’t want to do anything like that. I was working for NASCAR before I got into country music. So maybe I would have started my own contracting company or something. That’s what my dad did. So something along those lines. When I moved to Nashville and started writing, it was like, ‘OK, this is what I’m doing then!’”