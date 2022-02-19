Chris Stapleton Adds 24 New Dates To ‘All American Road Show’ Tour

With several singers getting ready to get back on the road, Chris Stapleton joins them by adding new dates to his upcoming tour.

The country singer extended his “All American Road Show” tour by adding 24 new dates. Beginning March 17, the “Cold” singer buckles up for Houston and wraps up in Fort Worth in October.

On Friday, the music lover celebrated his extended tour dates by sharing the news with fans on Instagram. He shared an artistic picture of the upcoming tour poster.

Chris Stapleton mentions many special guests are scheduled to take the stage with him. Some of these proud performers include Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Elle King.

Chris Stapleton Reveals the Artists He Wishes He Could Have Seen in Concert

As someone who successfully works in the music industry, singer Chris Stapleton has been able to meet several big-name artists. However, he does wish he could’ve seen a number of artists live in concert.

Sadly, many of his favorite artists have passed away. These days, we can only relive their talents through CDs, radios, and streaming.

While guest starring on the Audrey’s Rob podcast, Chris Stapleton revealed the names of a few artists he would’ve enjoyed seeing in person.

“I never got to see Aretha Franklin live and I always regretted that when she passed away recently,” says Stapleton. “You make these plans, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna go see him when he comes around next year’ or I’ll see this person. And then you lose a lot of history musically, in recent years.”

The singer is also a big fan of classic rock. Can you guys guess one of his favorite bands, Outsiders? Here’s a hint: the most influential band of all time. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance to see this group before their breakup. However, Stapleton got to see a different band he enjoys.

“It would’ve been cool to see The Beatles in their entirety. I never got to see Waylon Jennings play or Johnny Cash, any of those guys. I got to see Haggard play and I played some shows with Haggard and Willie,” said Stapleton.

Chris Stapleton is also a big fan of another influential band, The Rolling Stones. However, he hasn’t yet seen them in concert. Last August, the band lost a valuable member, drummer Charlie Watts.

Grab your tickets to Chris Stapleton’s upcoming tour on Friday, February 25th! Click here for more details.