Chris Stapleton Congratulates Friend, Tour Photographer on Award Nomination

IHeart Radio released their 2022 music award nominations today! Have you seen them yet?

Country artist Chris Stapleton has and he is sending a huge congratulations to one of his crew members. In order to acknowledge this special achievement, Stapleton shared a heartwarming tweet with a picture of the two.

In the caption of the tweet, Chris Stapleton wrote, “My friend Andy (who also happens to be our tour photographer) is up for an @iheartradio award. He’s nothing short of a wizard with a camera! I would encourage you to vote for him & know that when you do you’ve made a great choice.”

My friend Andy (who also happens to be our tour photographer) is up for an @iheartradio award. He’s nothing short of a wizard with a camera! I would encourage you to vote for him & know that when you do you’ve made a great choice. pic.twitter.com/Xf3oP8K8x7 — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) January 28, 2022

So Outsiders, what are you waiting for? It’s up to us to make sure Chris Stapleton’s friend and tour photographer, Andy wins this award. Do you think he’ll get it? One fan thinks Andy deserves this with the amazing pictures he takes.

“Totally agree! The pics he took on the tour are absolutely brill,” they exclaimed.

Additionally, Chris Stapleton added, “In addition to being immensely talented, he also happens to be one of the nicest human beings on the planet. So…bonus. Congrats @andybarron & good luck!”

You can vote for Andy Barron here. Tune into the music awards on Tuesday, March 22 at 8/7c. If you want to catch the award show in person. It is at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Stapleton Discusses Songwriting With ’60 Minutes’

Firstly, Chris Stapleton is one of the best songwriters in country music. Furthermore, he has written over 300 songs with a few of them going number one. Although, not every song is going to be a hit. It’s up to the fans to decide whether a song is really good or just fair. The music industry is a hard career, but Chris Stapleton can make it look easy with his lyricism.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Stapleton explains how an artist can never guess how much recognition their songs will get. For instance, if you think one is going to be a hit, it might not get as many streams. And vice versa.

“I don’t think I ever know that. The win is finishing the song. There are a lot of songwriters who will claim ‘Yeah, I knew when we wrote this that it was a six-week number one and I was gonna get a big, giant check in the mail.’ I really just think those guys are full of sh**. I don’t think anyone knows that,” Stapleton told 60 Minutes.

All in all, the music industry requires great skill, but as Stapleton explained, a bit of luck too.