Chris Stapleton Reveals the Artists He Wishes He Could Have Seen in Concert

Singer Chris Stapleton makes us all think about who we’d love to see perform live in concert in a recent interview.

Listening to music is one of the many activities we all turn to when in need of peace, entertainment, or to make parties less awkward. Sadly, many great artists have passed away and we can only relive their magic online through streaming.

In the Audacy’s Rob + Holly podcast, Chris Stapleton reveals a few of the artists he would’ve loved to see in person. He is first asked where he’d go if he had the honor of being in the front row of a live show.

“I never got to see Aretha Franklin live and I always regretted that when she passed away recently. You make these plans, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna go see him when he comes around next year’ or I’ll see this person… and then you lose a lot of history musically, in recent years,” Stapleton said.

The “Starting Over” singer is also a big fan of a classic rock band one of the founding pioneers of the Outlaw Movement. Unfortunately, didn’t get the chance to see them before their deaths. However, Stapleton got to see a different band he enjoys.

“It would’ve been cool to see The Beatles in their entirety. I never got to see Waylon Jennings play or Johnny Cash, any of those guys. I got to see Haggard play and I played some shows with Haggard and Willie,” said Stapleton.

He is also a big fan of The Rolling Stones, although he hasn’t yet seen them in concert. Lucky for him, despite the loss of drummer Charlie Watts last August, Mick Jagger is not ruling out more shows this year.

Chris Stapleton Scores Another #1 Hit With Song ‘You Should Probably Leave’

According to CMT, the long-haired singer is currently sitting at the top of the Mediabase Country Radio chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay. And it’s all thanks to his newest single, “You Should Probably Leave.”

The song managed to knock Jordan Davis’ and Luke Bryan’s hit song, “Buy Dirt,” off the top of the chart.

A few years ago, some of the singer’s #1 hits included “Broken Halos” and “Starting Over.” His 2015 rendition of a soulful “Tennessee Whiskey” earned him a top spot in the Billboard’s Hot Country Chart.

Surprisingly, Stapleton kept “You Should Probably Leave” under wraps with Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois since 2014. In an interview with 60 Minutes, the singer’s wife, Morgane, and producer Dave Cobb discussed the song’s place.

“We tried it every record that we recorded, and it was never the right time,” said Cobb. “I have songs on the list still that we tried every time, that I know we will try again,” Morgane mentioned.

Thankfully, after 8 years of searching for a home for the song, Chris Stapleton’s song came out guns blazing as a number one hit!