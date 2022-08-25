Chris Young Forced to Cancel Shows After COVID Hits His Band

Chris Young was really rolling until that nasty COVID-19 got in the way. The “Famous Friends” singer has to cancel some European tour dates because the illness hit his band. Check out his announcement about the cancellation below.

“This week started off incredibly with my 13th #1 single for “At the End of a Bar” and plans to tour in the UK, but unfortunately COVID has hit my band and we are forced to cancel the shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London and the Long Road Festival. I am excited to play all the new music from ‘Famous Friends’ for fans in the UK and we will update you soon on plans to reschedule the run of shows,” Chris Young announced via Instagram.

Famous Friends is his latest, and he brought along actual famous friends to collaborate on the deluxe edition. Jimmie Allen and Old Dominion are among the guest voices that pop up on the album. Jimmie Allen appears on a track called “Music Note,” while Old Dominion appears on “Everybody Needs a Song.” There are also appearance from Kane Brown, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lauren Alaina among others. The album was originally released in August of 2021 behind the first single “Raised on Country.” It also spawned singles “Drowning,” the title track and the latest number one.

“I’ve been really lucky that everybody I’ve asked to be a part of the project has just immediately been like, ‘Yeah, we’re in,'” Chris Young told People. It was a bit unusual to invite a band like Old Dominion, but they were on board. Their guitarist, Brad Tursi, hit up his band mates and they were down to collaborate.

While Chris Young is forced to cancel his United Kingdom dates, his calendar still has several United States dates this fall. Next up is a date at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., which is near the site of the Coachella Music Festival. That one is on September 23. The next night, he’s at AV Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif. Chris Young is at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla. on October 9. He hits Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 21. He headlines Sunday, while Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Phil Vassar and Jackson Dean are also on the bill for the final day of the festival. Morgan Wallen headlines Saturday night, while Jason Aldean is the opening night headliner.

Chris Young concludes his year at the Laughlin Event Center in Nevada on November 12. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.